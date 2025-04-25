86-year-old man dies after crash in Yorkshire as police launch urgent appeal

Officers are appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam footage after an elderly man died in a crash in Barnsley.

At 3.33pm on Thursday April 24, officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a crash on Barugh Green Road, in Redbrook.

It is reported the collision involved two vehicles - a blue Land Rover and a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the Land Rover, an 86-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.