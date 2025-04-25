86-year-old man dies after crash in Yorkshire as police launch urgent appeal
At 3.33pm on Thursday April 24, officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a crash on Barugh Green Road, in Redbrook.
It is reported the collision involved two vehicles - a blue Land Rover and a blue Vauxhall Corsa.
Emergency services attended and the driver of the Land Rover, an 86-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.
“You can report information to us online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 571 of 24 April 2025.”