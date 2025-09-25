89-year-old woman fighting for life after being hit by car in Yorkshire as police launch investigation
The crash in Sheffield on Wednesday September 24 left the woman in a “life-threatening condition” according to South Yorkshire Police.
At 9.49am, officers were called to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a silver Nissan Micra on Stannington Road.
The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported at this time.
Stannington Road was closed from The Anvil pub to the Lidl supermarket and has since reopened.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “As our inquiry progresses, we are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or has footage of it, to get in touch.
“If you have footage of the collision, please share it with us here.
“Any further information can be shared with us via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 227 of 24 September 2025.”