89-year-old woman fighting for life after being hit by car in Yorkshire as police launch investigation

An 89-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being hit by a car in Yorkshire, police said.

The crash in Sheffield on Wednesday September 24 left the woman in a “life-threatening condition” according to South Yorkshire Police.

At 9.49am, officers were called to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a silver Nissan Micra on Stannington Road.

The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported at this time.

The pedestrian, an 89-year-old woman, has been taken to hospital, where she remains with life-threatening injuries

Stannington Road was closed from The Anvil pub to the Lidl supermarket and has since reopened.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “As our inquiry progresses, we are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or has footage of it, to get in touch.

“If you have footage of the collision, please share it with us here.