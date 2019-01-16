91-year-old woman handbag snatched in Hull

Have your say

A 91-year-old woman was left shaken after her handbag was snatched from her walking frame in Hull.

It happened as the pensioner was walking down an cut through path, between Holderness Road and Faroes Close, when a short, white man approached her and stole the handbag.

A 91 year old woman had her handbag stolen at a cut through between Holderness Road and Faroes Close

The incident took place around 11.30 on Tuesday, January 15.

He then fled in the direction of Charnock Avenue.

Police said the bag was later found and returned to the victim but cash had been stolen from it.

The woman was not injured but left shaken by the incident.

Police said the offender has been described as being in his 20s, of slim build with dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 199 of Tuesday, January 15.