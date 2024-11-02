999 call leads to discovery of £100,000 cannabis farm in Yorkshire by police
On Sunday October 27, police received a call from a member of the public reporting a break-in at a property in the Wingfield area of Rotherham.
The caller reported three masked men had broken through a fence to gain access to a property.
Officers quickly responded to the incident and on arrival found evidence of a break-in but no perpetrators.
Upon entering the property, a cannabis cultivation was found with 130 plants growing across a number of floors in the house.
It is estimated that each plant is worth approximately £1,000, with the total value of the plants thought to be around £130,000.
The electricity inside the house is believed to have been bypassed and the property has since been secured.
The grow has been dismantled and the plants have since been seized and destroyed.
Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.
Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector John Crapper said: “Large cannabis farms like this are often linked to serious organised crime across South Yorkshire.
“The destruction of cultivations like this help to disrupt wider criminal activity. We would urge the public to report any concerns to us.”