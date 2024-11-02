999 call leads to discovery of £100,000 cannabis farm in Yorkshire by police

An urgent 999 call led to over £100,000 worth of cannabis plants being taken off the streets of Rotherham.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday October 27, police received a call from a member of the public reporting a break-in at a property in the Wingfield area of Rotherham.

The caller reported three masked men had broken through a fence to gain access to a property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers quickly responded to the incident and on arrival found evidence of a break-in but no perpetrators.

An urgent 999 call led to over £100,000 worth of cannabis plants being taken off the streets of Rotherham.

Upon entering the property, a cannabis cultivation was found with 130 plants growing across a number of floors in the house.

It is estimated that each plant is worth approximately £1,000, with the total value of the plants thought to be around £130,000.

The electricity inside the house is believed to have been bypassed and the property has since been secured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grow has been dismantled and the plants have since been seized and destroyed.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector John Crapper said: “Large cannabis farms like this are often linked to serious organised crime across South Yorkshire.