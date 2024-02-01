A 19-year-old has died and another man has been charged after the crash on the B1210
A 19-year-old taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on the B1210 has died and the man who was arrested at the scene has been charged, Humberside Police has confirmed.
It’s believed the 19-year-old was hit by a white Volkswagen LT35 van that was travelling towards Immingham, around 8.50 pm on Tuesday 30 January.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, but died on Wednesday (Jan 31) – his family have been informed.
Daniel Johnsen, 34, of Ashtree Close, Immingham has been charged with driving when above the alcohol level limit.
He has been remanded into custody to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Thursday (Feb 1).
As part of police enquiries, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Police are still appealing for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage – those people should contact police quoting log 482 of 30 January.
