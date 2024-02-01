A 19-year-old has died and another man has been charged after the crash on the B1210

A 19-year-old taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on the B1210 has died and the man who was arrested at the scene has been charged, Humberside Police has confirmed.

It’s believed the 19-year-old was hit by a white Volkswagen LT35 van that was travelling towards Immingham, around 8.50 pm on Tuesday 30 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pedestrian was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, but died on Wednesday (Jan 31) – his family have been informed.

Humberside Police has charged a man following a crash on the B1210.

Daniel Johnsen, 34, of Ashtree Close, Immingham has been charged with driving when above the alcohol level limit.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Thursday (Feb 1).

As part of police enquiries, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).