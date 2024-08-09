A number of people have been either charged with offences or sentenced relating to disorder across the country in the wake of the Southport murders.

Here is a list of all the people from Yorkshire who have been charged to appear in court - or who have already appeared in court - in relation to the protests and disorder.

Three men have been jailed for more than two years each for taking part in riots in Hull on Saturday. Christopher Douglas, 35, of Avenues Court, Hull, has been jailed for two years and eight months. Brandon Kirkwood, 20, of Downing Grove, Hull, and Andrew Stewart, 37, of Anlaby Road, Hull, were each jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Liam Ryan, 28, of Thirkleby Royd, Bradford, pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning after the prosecution said he played an "active role in the disorder".

Top left, Philip Hoban, 48, of Northcote Crescent, Leeds, top right, Kenzie Roughley, 18, of Barnsley Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, bottom right, Jordan Parlour who has been jailed for 20 months at Leeds Crown Court for publishing Facebook posts encouraging people to attack a hotel in the city, and bottom left Sameer Ali (left), 21, and Adnan Ghafoor, 31.

He cried in the dock after pleading guilty, and was remanded into custody. He is set to appear at Manchester Crown Court on August 14.

The court was showed footage of "a black male being confronted by a large group of white males". Prosecutor Laura Peers said Ryan had "played an active role in the disorder", adding: "He was seen on the footage aiming a punch towards the male involved."

Christopher Clayton, 66, is accused of violent disorder in Liverpool on Saturday and outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham on Sunday. He is also accused of possession of offensive weapons in a private place – namely swords and knuckle dusters, a court official said.

Clayton, of Station Cottages, Wakefield, will next appear before Leeds Crown Court on August 15.

Jordan Parlour, 28, admitted posting on the social media platform between August 1 and August 5 urging others to target the building in Leeds, which at the time was housing more than 200 asylum seekers and refugees. On Friday, Parlour, of Seacroft, Leeds, was jailed for 20 months at Leeds Crown Court.

Two men were jailed for an attack on “pro-EDL” protesters after rival demonstrations in Leeds city centre on Saturday.

Leeds Crown Court was shown CCTV footage of a group of Asian men kicking and punching a smaller group of four white men, one of which was draped in a Union flag and wearing a Union flag mask.

Sameer Ali, 21, of West Park Drive, Leeds, and Adnan Ghafoor, 31, of Spen Bank, Leeds, both admitted affray earlier this week.

Ali was jailed for 20 months and Ghafoor was jailed for 18 months, with Ghafoor being ordered to serve an additional 12 months for breaching of an unrelated suspended sentence.

Jordan Plain, 30, of Broadway Horsforth, was jailed for eight months after he was filmed making monkey gestures and shouting “rubber lips” towards black and Asian people.

He previously admitted racially aggravated harassment after he was filmed with others mocking Muslim prayers.

An 18-year-old rioter who admitted to attacking a police van during unrest in Rotherham has been sentenced to two years and four months in a young offender institution.

Kenzie Roughley, from Pontefract, was filmed punching and kicking a South Yorkshire Police CCTV van during violent disorder outside a hotel housing asylum seekers on August 4.

Footage of the van being rocked from side to side, with its rooftop mast swinging alarmingly, was one of many dramatic images of Sunday’s violence outside the Holiday Inn Express, which houses more than 200 asylum seekers.

Roughley appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday after admitting to one count of violent disorder on Thursday.

A 48-year-old man has admitted causing racially, religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress through words in relation to a demonstration in Leeds.

Philip Hoban, of Northcote Crescent, Leeds, pleaded guilty at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Hoban was a prominent figure in an anti-immigration demonstration in the centre of Leeds on Saturday, where he could be seen shouting at hundreds of anti-fascist protesters and leading the chanting.

Hoban was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on August 15.

A 31-year-old man has appeared in court accused of being part of group who pushed a burning bin against a hotel housing asylum seekers during large-scale disorder in Rotherham.

Levi Fishlock, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley, denied violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life when he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A district judge heard he is accused of putting wood into a bin which was already burning and helping to push it against the building. He is also accused of throwing missiles at police.

Fishlock was remanded in custody and will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 20.

Charlie Bullock, 21, was described as “the main instigator” of a large group pushing against a police line during riots in Middlesbrough, as he admitted throwing stones and rocks at officers.

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, which heard he was part of the “disorder which descended into violence”. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday.

Lee Crisp, 42, was the final defendant to appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Tuesday in relation to the Rotherham hotel disorder over the weekend.

Crisp, of Mount Road, Grimethorpe, Barnsley, is accused of actively encouraging others who were throwing missiles at the police and threatening violence towards the officers.

Prosecutors said he was specifically quoted as shouting “looking after the f****** immigrants” at police. Crisp denied violent disorder and his solicitor, John Evans, said his client was a victim of mistaken identity as he took his elderly mother for a Sunday lunch in the pub next to the hotel.

He was remanded in custody by Deputy District Judge Simon Blakebrough and will appear again at Sheffield Crown Court on August 20.

Liam Grey, 20, was refused bail at Sheffield Magistrates Court after denying violent disorder in relation to the rioting outside the Rotherham hotel.

Grey, of Randerson Drive, Kilnhurst, Mexborough, South Yorkshire, is alleged to have tried to take a riot shield from an officer as he pushed against the police line.

The court heard officers also feared he was attempting to bite them. Grey was remanded in custody and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 20.

Self-employed builder Joshua Simpson became the first person to be convicted following rioting outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham after he admitted assaulting a police officer.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard Simpson, 25, was abusive to police before he kicked a riot shield, forcing it back on to an officer’s leg.The defendant admitted assault of an emergency worker.

He was remanded in custody by Deputy District Judge Simon Blakebrough who asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared before he is sentenced on August 27.

The judge said he could not rule out a prison sentence for Simpson, who said he is homeless.

Mark Crozier, 38, of Oliver Street, Middlesbrough, did not enter a plea to a charge of violent disorder at Teesside Magistrates Court.

Heather Blair, prosecuting, said Crozier was allegedly seen during the disorder on July 31 leading chants of “Tommy Robinson,” “we’re taking our country back” and “dirty f****** Muslims”.

He is also accused of throwing a can at police officers.

Crozier, who has a four-year-old daughter, was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on August 28.

Amongst them was Stacy Vint, 34, who admitted violent disorder after pushing a burning wheelie bin into a row of police officers before falling to the ground and being arrested. She was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Jamie Govan, 26, of Windmill Terrace, Stockton, denied a charge of violent disorder during a hearing at Teesside Magistrates Court.

John Garside, prosecuting, said Govan is accused of shouting: “You’re protecting them while they rape and kill kids”, at officers before making ‘come-on gestures’ with his hands”. The court heard he allegedly swung his arms and kicked his legs out at police who “resorted to using leg restraints”.

Govan “maintains he did nothing wrong”, a district judge was told. The defendant was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on August 27.

Ashley Ferguson, 33, Somerset Street, Middlesbrough, is also alleged to have waved the pole towards police “in a threatening manner”.

Ferguson pleaded not guilty to violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody until August 27 when he will appear at a crown court.

A teenager banged on the dock glass and shouted when he was remanded in custody over claims he “threw missiles” at police and members of the public while wearing a ski mask during disorder in Middlesbrough.

Kaleb Peacock Lightfoot, 19, of Dixon Grove, Middlesbrough, denied a charge of violent disorder. The court heard he said he attended “what he believed was going to be a peaceful protest”.

A 21-year-old man sobbed in the dock as he pleaded not guilty to violent disorder in Middlesbrough.

Lennon Chisholm, of Wilshere Road, Middlesbrough, is accused of being in a Renault car that was used to travel around the town to “cause disorder”. John Garside, prosecuting, said the males in the vehicle were responsible for setting bins on fire and pushing them through police lines.

Teesside Magistrates Court heard Chisholm said he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”. He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on August 27.

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court after a burning wheelie bin was pushed at police during disorder in Middlesbrough.

James Bullock was said to have been involved in the incident, with prosecutor John Garside telling the court the accused had “visited the location wearing gloves and a balaclava”.

Teesside Magistrates Court heard Bullock was allegedly identified travelling in a vehicle which was found to have a baseball bat in the boot. Bullock, Berwick Hills Avenue, Middlesbrough, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder.

The court heard he “maintains he did nothing wrong at all – he was offered a lift in a van home”. He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at crown court on August 27.

Lucas Taylor, 44, did not indicate a plea to the charge of violent disorder when he appeared at the same court over rioting in Middlesbrough on Sunday. He was remanded in custody until his next hearing at a crown court on August 28.

Jake Turton, 38, of Barnsley, appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court where he denied violent disorder and driving a motor vehicle without its owner’s consent.

Joe Levitt, 30, of Kingsway, Bradford, was bailed to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on August 19 charged with failure to comply with a Section 35 order.

Anthony Levitt, 67, of Naburn Court, Leeds, was bailed to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on August 19 charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Christopher Rodgers, 38, of Millmoor Road, Barnsley, also appeared in court on Tuesday morning charged with violent disorder.

Alfie Conway, 19, of Park Avenue Pontefract, denied violent disorder and was also remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 20.

Harvey Gardner, 20, of Queens Way, Kirkburton, was charged with encouraging or assisting violent disorder. This charge relates to social media posts about disorder in Huddersfield. He was remanded in custody to next appear before Leeds Crown Court on August 28.

Kaden Smith, 19, of Pollard Square, Manchester, was bailed to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on August 19 charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

Two boys aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with violent disorder.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with violent disorder following a demonstration that took place on August 3 in Hull.

A 16-year-old boy admitted violent disorder and was initially given bail before a sentencing hearing at Barnsley Youth Court on August 20, but he was then remanded in custody after the Crown Prosecution Service said it would appeal against the judge’s decision to grant bail.

A 16-year-old boy, of Hull, has been charged with violent disorder and will appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court.

A 16-year-old boy from Leeds will appear before Leeds Crown Court for sentence on September 4. He was convicted of using threatening abusive, insulting words/ behaviour with intent which is likely to stir racial hatred.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, burglary, and burglary with intent to steal, following a demonstration that took place on August 3 in Hull city centre.