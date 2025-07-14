'A hostage in their own home' - Builder sentenced for unfair trading

A builder whose incomplete work made customers “a hostage in their own home” has been ordered to pay them compensation.

Christopher Sedgewick, 39, made promises he could not keep to householders who trusted him to finish construction jobs on time, said a judge, who told him: “You accept your guilt and you accept ultimately you could and should have done better. It left them in the lurch in their own homes.”

Judge Advocate Tom Mitchell accepted Sedgewick had worked hard to build a construction business: “I accept that you’ve previously done solid valuable work for others. And that’s the reason why it’s so disappointing to say the least to see the way you treated other people.”

He said Sedgewick was “on warning from trading standards by letter” following three complaints and should have regulated his business despite problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic: “You had to make sure you did not make promises you could not keep. People’s lives depended, livelihoods depended, on the work you were doing for them.”

The judge told Teesside Crown Courton Friday (Jul 11) Sedgewick was paid over £63,000 for an extension by an Ingleby Barwick couple, who eventually had to pay another £40,000 to put his incomplete, “shoddy” and “substandard” work right. He demanded payment, terminated the contract, threatened legal action and inflated his quote by over £25,000 midway through the job without notice, explanation or justification.

Judge Mitchell said: “Effectively they were at your mercy and at the very least you should have kept them better informed.”

He said Sedgewick may not have intended to harass or coerce the couple, but that was the effect of his “aggressive demand” and threat to walk off the build, describing it as a type of exploitation. He told the defendant: “Put very simply, that is no way to do business.

“That is exactly the kind of aggressive practice that is banned. It turns customers into hostages in their own homes.”

Another customer in Carlton urgently needed an extension for his wife who had motor neurone disease, but she died in June 2023 with the job still unfinished, costing over £47,000. “More importantly, it caused a great deal of stress and pain at a very difficult time”. Judge Mitchell said: “You knew time really was of the essence.”

The other victims of slow, late and unfinished work were a Stockton man quoted £26,000 and a couple in Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough who saw the cost of their build increased by over £17,000, and the prosecution said the four households paid him a total of over £217,000. Sedgewick, of Moor Park, Eaglescliffe, admitted seven unfair trading offences.

The judge said Sedgewick did not run a fraudulent business but tried unsuccessfully to “catch up with yourself” over a period of time coinciding with Covid-19 between 2021 and 2023. He accepted the builder had “very particular and very severe family difficulties”, which were never detailed in court but “involve a death”, at the time.

Considering sentence, he said he believed Sedgewick had learned his lesson and had been “brought up short” by his conviction and could be rehabilitated. If Sedgewick were jailed the effect on his wife, children, co-workers and business would be “nothing short of catastrophic” and he would not be able to repay the victims, added the judge.

Also considering the shortage of prison spaces, he gave Sedgewick a 44-week jail term suspended for 18 months. Sedgewick was also ordered to pay a total of £41,381 compensation to the four householders and carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work in the next year.

The judge said: “If you pay them ultimately it may be you can make amends in some way to them, and heal your business reputation, which will no doubt suffer as a result of this. Don’t let anybody else down, get that money together.”

Councillor Norma Stephenson, Stockton Council’s cabinet member for access, communities and community safety, said Sedgewick’s actions were “truly abhorrent”, giving customers false hope on job timeframes, increasing prices midway and using aggressive methods: “Sedgewick callously exploited his customers, including a terminally ill lady, to ease his own financial issues, while any work which did take place was described in one case as having ‘serious deficiencies’ by a building control inspector.

“This increased the stress and financial cost to his customers because they then had to pay another builder to finish the jobs and rectify all the errors in Sedgewick’s work. I hope this outcome serves as a lesson to Sedgewick and as a warning to others that our trading standards team robustly investigate reports of unfair trading and who I would like to fully commend for all of their hard work in this particular case.