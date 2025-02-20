The family of the man who died in a crash near Castleford has paid tribute to a “kind, warm and loving man”.

On Tuesday (Feb 18), at around 2:49pm, police were contacted by the ambulance service following reports of a crash near Wakefield.

A crash occurred involving a pedestrian and a blue Honda Civic Barnsdale Road just after the bridge.

West Yorkshire Police said at 2:43pm the car, which was travelling along Lock Lane which turns into Barnsdale Road, collided with the man.

The pedestrian received emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have named the man as 74-year-old Brian McClure.

Police have said the car was travelling away from Castleford towards Allerton Bywater and failed to stop at the scene.

In a tribute his family said: “We are sorry to announce the loss of Brian McClure. Brian was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. A kind, warm and loving man, he will be hugely missed by all. A life cruelly cut short.”

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

The man was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are still appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

In a statement, Humberside Police said: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate and would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or the car in the time before or after it, as well as anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.