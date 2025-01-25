Three teenagers have died after their car crashed into a tree in Wakefield in what police have called a “tragic incident”.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash that took place on Bramley Lane, in Wakefield on Friday (Jan 24) at around 8:30pm.

A black Seat Ibiza car was travelling along the road in the direction of Wooley when it left the road and collided with a tree.

Floral tributes and messages left at the scene of this accident. | James Hardisty.

Emergency services were called to the scene where three men, two of them passengers aged 19 and one driver aged 18, were confirmed to have died.

Two men who were also travelling in the car were taken to hospital.

One of those men remains in hospital with injuries that are described as life threatening.

The other man has injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, West Yorkshire Police has said.

Tributes at the scene of the fatal crash on Bramley Lane between West Bretton and Woolley, Wakefield. | James Hardisty for National World

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision or the way the car was being driven beforehand, or anyone with video footage, to contact them.

West Yorkshire Police senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of three lives and fourth person suffering critical injuries.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those involved who we are working with to provide support.

“Our specialist collision investigators are establishing the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision and I would urge anyone who may have seen the car involved or who may have dashcam or other video footage that will help our enquiries to please contact us.