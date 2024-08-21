The four victims of the ‘deliberate’ Bradford house fire have been name by police.

West Yorkshire Police was called at 2.07am, on Wednesday (Aug 21), by the fire service to reports of a house fire at a property on Westbury Road, in Bradford.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and three children -two girls and a boy - were taken to hospital.

All three children have since died in hospital from injuries they suffered in the fire.

West Yorkshire Police has now named the four victims as 29-year-old Bryonie Gawith and children Denisty, nine, Oscar, five and Aubree Birtle, 22 months.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately and the incident was domestic-related. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire | PA

A 39-year-old man, who was also critically injured in the fire, was arrested on suspicion of murder, in what police believe was a 'domestic-related' incident.

Tributes have been paid to the victims with floral wreaths left near the scene.

Neighbours on Westbury Road, Bradford, reported hearing "screams" coming from the home after around five fire engines and a dozen ambulances arrived just after 2am.

Others saw smoke "billowing out of the house" and smelled "burned rubber" as the property went up in flames.

The mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin commented on the incident calling it “heartbreaking”

She said: "The deaths of Bryonie Gawith and children Denisty, Oscar and Aubree Birtle following a house fire in Bradford early this morning are heartbreaking.

"My thoughts, and those of everyone across West Yorkshire, are with their family, friends, loved ones and the wider community.