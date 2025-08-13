A1 crash: Lorry driver dies in crash as road closed for several hours in Yorkshire for investigation

A lorry driver has died in a crash on the A1, police said.

Police are investigating after the fatal crash on the A1(M) southbound on the afternoon of August 12.

Officers were called at 1.20pm to reports that a lorry had left the carriageway just after junction 45 near Boston Spa.

The driver of the lorry – a 57 year old man - was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours whilst officers investigated, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers from the Major Collision enquiry Team are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time who may have dash cam of the incident or the vehicle prior to the incident to come forward.