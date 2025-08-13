A1 crash: Lorry driver dies in crash as road closed for several hours in Yorkshire for investigation

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 13th Aug 2025, 09:21 BST
A lorry driver has died in a crash on the A1, police said.

Police are investigating after the fatal crash on the A1(M) southbound on the afternoon of August 12.

Most Popular

Officers were called at 1.20pm to reports that a lorry had left the carriageway just after junction 45 near Boston Spa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the lorry – a 57 year old man - was pronounced dead at the scene.

A1 crash: Lorry driver dies in crash as road closed for several hours in Yorkshire for investigation cc Neil Crossplaceholder image
A1 crash: Lorry driver dies in crash as road closed for several hours in Yorkshire for investigation cc Neil Cross

The road was closed for several hours whilst officers investigated, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers from the Major Collision enquiry Team are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time who may have dash cam of the incident or the vehicle prior to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 893 of 12 August.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice