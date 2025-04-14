A1 fatal: Family pay tribute to Bradford woman with ‘vibrant happy soul’ who died in Stamford crash
Wadzanai Nyasha, 24, died when the blue Suzuki Swift she was driving left the road at Wothorpe.
Her body was discovered by a jogger at around 7:20am on Sunday (Apr 6).
Emergency services attended, but the 24-year-old from Bradford was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe the crash took place between Saturday (Apr 5), and the early hours of Sunday
In a statement, her family said: “Wadzanai Nyasha was a vibrant young lady, full of life and had so many goals and aspirations. She was always bubbly and was such a happy soul. Sadly, her dreams have been shattered and her life cut short.
“The news of the accident has left an immense void in our hearts.
“As a family we are appealing to the public to assist with any information you may have witnessed. Any information you provide will be useful to aid with the investigation by the police.”
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
In a statement Cambridgeshire Police said: “Anyone who witnessed what happened should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website quoting CC-06042025-0092. Alternatively, call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the road policing unit.”