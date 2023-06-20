A15 Humber bridge crash: 74-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with lorry

Officers investigating a serious road traffic collision on the A15, Humber Bridge are appealing for information following the incident on June 16.
Police were called to attend a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and lorry on the northbound carriageway at approximately 2.15pm.
The rider of the motorbike, a 74-year-old man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment where he later died from his injuries, police confirmed.
Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have dash cam footage or who witnessed the collision to contact police on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 385 16 June.