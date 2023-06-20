A man who sustained life threatening injuries after a crash on the A15 Humber Bridge has died, police said.

Officers investigating a serious road traffic collision on the A15, Humber Bridge are appealing for information following the incident on June 16.

Police were called to attend a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and lorry on the northbound carriageway at approximately 2.15pm.

The rider of the motorbike, a 74-year-old man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment where he later died from his injuries, police confirmed.

A15 Humber bridge crash: 74-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with lorry