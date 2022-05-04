The incident took place at the Moor Road crossing on the A165 between Hunmanby and Filey, near the Royal Oak pub.

Trains between Bridlington and Scarborough were unable to run while emergency services worked at the scene and the road was closed.

British Transport Police said: "We were called to the line near Hunmanby following reports of a casualty on the tracks. A male cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

The level crossing at Moor Road

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

BTP did not confirm whether the man was struck by a train.