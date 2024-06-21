A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash on the A170, police said.

The collision happened at around 2.30pm near Sinnington between Kirbymoorside and Pickering on June 20.

According to police, the crash involved a gold, E-Class Mercedes and a grey and orange KTM motorcycle both of which were travelling towards Pickering.

The rider of the motorcycle a 51-year-old man from Middlesbrough, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash was on the A170

The two occupants in the Mercedes suffered minor injuries, police confirmed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicles prior to it happening or has any dashcam footage is asked to get in touch with North Yorkshire Police if they have not already spoken to the force.

A spokesperson added: “Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12240109098