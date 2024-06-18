A19 Birdforth: Family tribute to ‘beautiful, quirky daughter’ killed in A19 crash

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 18th Jun 2024, 15:58 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 15:58 BST
The family of a woman who died in a crash in Yorkshire last week have paid tribute to her.

Elizabeth Cross, 38, was driving on the A19 near Birdforth on Tuesday June 11, when her red Vauxhall Corsa crashed with a blue Skoda Enyaq.

Ms Cross, from Easingwold, died at the scene.

Her family said: “Our beautiful, quirky daughter, Lizzie, taken from us far too soon.”

Elizabeth Cross, 38, was killed after a crash on the A19. Her family have released this photograph and paid tribute to their 'beautiful daughter'.

The driver of the Skoda, a woman in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police quoting incident reference 12240103110.