A19 Birdforth: Family tribute to ‘beautiful, quirky daughter’ killed in A19 crash
The family of a woman who died in a crash in Yorkshire last week have paid tribute to her.
Elizabeth Cross, 38, was driving on the A19 near Birdforth on Tuesday June 11, when her red Vauxhall Corsa crashed with a blue Skoda Enyaq.
Ms Cross, from Easingwold, died at the scene.
Her family said: “Our beautiful, quirky daughter, Lizzie, taken from us far too soon.”
The driver of the Skoda, a woman in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.