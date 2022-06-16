The 62-year-old’s HGV collided with a white Honda VFR 800 motorcycle on the A1M Southbound, near junction 37, in Doncaster yesterday.

The 57-year-old motorbike rider was pronounced dead at the scene, shortly after 5.17pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police say the HGV driver, who stopped at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and he remains in police custody.

The 57-year-old motorbike rider was pronounced dead at the scene, shortly after 5.17pm.

The force has launched an investigation and it said specially-trained officers are supporting the motorbike rider’s family.

In a statement, the force added: “We are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident and the moments leading up to the collision to come forward.

“Anyone with information which may assist enquiries is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident number 749 of 15 June.”