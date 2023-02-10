News you can trust since 1754
A1M closure: A1M closed in North Yorkshire after serious lorry and refuse wagon crash - lane closures set to last until Saturday

The A1M in North Yorkshire is fully closed after a serious lorry crash.

By Rebecca Marano
16 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 11:42am

It happened at about 7am on Friday, February 10 between Junction 51 Leeming Bar and Junction 52 Catterick.

The crash involved a refuse waggon and a lorry.

The lorry crossed over the carriageway and overturned.

National Highways released these images of a crash on the A1M between J51 (Leeming Bar) and J52 (Catterick)

Photographs released by National Highways show the extent of the damage to the lorry. Debris can be seen strewn across the carriageway.

Due to the debris, National Highways has warned drivers that the road will be closed for a 'considerable time'.

A National Highways spokesman said: “Once recovery of the vehicles is complete the road will re-open but a lane closure will be required in both directions to allow the central reservation to be repaired/replaced.

"This work is expected to last throughout tonight and in to Saturday, February 11.”

The A1M will be closed for a 'considerable amount of time', National Highways said.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire, Ambulance Services and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.

National Highways said lane closures will be in place once the road reopens in order to clear the debris.