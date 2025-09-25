The family of a woman who died after a crash on a Yorkshire motorway have paid tribute to the ‘loving mother, wife and sister’.

Joanne Gregory was seriously injured in a crash on the A1(M) between Junctions 45 and 46 near Wetherby shortly after 10am on September 19.

The 59-year-old was the driver of a black Volvo XC40 which was stationary in the hard shoulder when it was hit by a black Mercedes C250.

The impact of the collision led to both the vehicles coming to rest in the middle of the carriageway.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but West Yorkshire Police said she died in the early hours of Tuesday (Sep 23).

In a statement, her family said: “Joanne was a loving mother, wife, and sister, and a caring friend to all who knew her.

“Her kindness and warmth touched so many lives. We are devastated by her loss, and her absence will leave a lasting hole in our hearts and lives forever.”

Another 59-year-old woman who was a passenger in Joanne’s car is still in hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 44-year-old man, was also injured. He has since been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving and bailed pending further enquiries.