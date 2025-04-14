A57: 20-year-old charged after death of 81-year-old cyclist in Yorkshire

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Rotherham.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday April 4 at 3.15pm, cyclist Graham Slinn, 81, was involved in a collision which occurred on the A57 at Todwick.

Emergency services attended, but despite their best efforts, Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle believed to be involved in the collision fled the scene and officers from North Yorkshire Policehave now recovered the vehicle.

On Friday 4 April at 3.15pm, cyclist Graham Slinn, 81, was involved in a collision which occurred on the A57 at Todwick

Graham's family said he was “deeply loved by many”.

In a statement, they said: “Dad grew up in Gleadless and worked hard all his life — as a scaffolder, then later as a carer for adults with learning disabilities. He and my mum even shared our home with the people he cared for. That’s who he was.

"Always giving, always helping — from mowing the neighbour’s lawn to rescuing stray animals, to lighting up a room with his singing at karaoke.

"He was gentle. Funny. Kind to his core. And now he’s gone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He and my mum were about to celebrate 60 years of marriage. Now she faces silence, heartbreak, and a future without the man who made her laugh every day.

On Saturday April 12 a 20-year-old man was re-arrested by officers and has now been charged in connection with the incident, police said.

Cain Byrne, of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday April 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 46-year-old woman was also re-arrested on suspicion of aiding, abet, counsel or procure the causing of death by driving a vehicle - driver unlicensed or uninsured. She has been released on police bail.

A 21-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and failing to stop remains on bail.