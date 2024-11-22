A57 crash: Man dead after crash in South Yorkshire as police appeal for dashcam footage

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 10:57 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after the death of a man following a crash on the A157 in Aston.

On Friday November 15 at 12.46pm, South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A57 between the junctions where the road meets the A618 Mansfield Road and the B6053 Chesterfield Road.

It is reported that a silver Kia Rio and a white Ford Transit van were involved in the crash.

The driver of the Kia, a 55-year-old woman, and the passenger of the same vehicle, a 61-year-old man, were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday November 20 the man died as a result of his injuries.

His family are being supported by specialist officers, police said.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are now appealing for further information from members of the public who may have witnessed the collision or who may have relevant dashcam footage that could help with the investigation.

“You can pass information on by calling 101 and quoting incident number 395 of 15 November 2024 or submit dashcam footage on the digital policing website here.

