A57 crash: Man dead after crash in South Yorkshire as police appeal for dashcam footage

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after the death of a man following a crash on the A157 in Aston.

On Friday November 15 at 12.46pm, South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A57 between the junctions where the road meets the A618 Mansfield Road and the B6053 Chesterfield Road.

It is reported that a silver Kia Rio and a white Ford Transit van were involved in the crash.

The driver of the Kia, a 55-year-old woman, and the passenger of the same vehicle, a 61-year-old man, were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday November 20 the man died as a result of his injuries.

His family are being supported by specialist officers, police said.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are now appealing for further information from members of the public who may have witnessed the collision or who may have relevant dashcam footage that could help with the investigation.