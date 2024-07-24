A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing the deaths of six people by dangerous driving in a crash on the A61, as police appealed for witnesses who saw a grey Porsche 911 being driven in the area.

Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48, were on a motorbike which collided with a Ford Focus on the A61 just north of Barnsley on Sunday afternoon.

The family in the Ford – Shane Roller, 33, his 30-year-old partner Shannen Morgan and their daughters Rubie and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged nine and four – were also killed in the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said a man was arrested on Wednesday morning.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing the deaths of six people by dangerous driving in a crash on the A61, as police appealed for witnesses who saw a grey Porsche 911 being driven in the area. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who may have seen this grey Porsche 911 being driven on the roads around the south of Wakefield or north of Barnsley to please contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of this car, that may assist our investigation, to please contact us.”

Tributes

Mr and Mrs Barton had recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Barton, 56, and his wife Janine Barton, 48, who were among six people killed in a crash near Wakefield.

In a statement issued through the force, their son described the couple as “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else”.

Staff at a primary school paid tribute to the children who died saying they were “a delight to teach”.

Athersley North Primary School, in Barnsley, issued a statement saying: “It is with the deepest sadness that we address the heart-breaking news about Rubie, Lillie and their parents.

“So many people in our communities will feel this devastating, tragic loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Roller, his partner, Shannen Morgan who, along with two of their daughters, Lillie Morgan-Roller and Rubie Morgan-Roller, died following a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in which four adults and two children died.

“Rubie was a kind, happy, and caring girl with a lovely personality.

“Lillie was a bright, bubbly and happy little girl who was a popular member of her class.

“Both girls were an asset to the school and a delight to teach.

“They were a much-loved part of the school community, and their loss is a devastating blow to everyone who knew them.