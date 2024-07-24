A61 crash: Man arrested after horror crash in Yorkshire which saw six people killed as police appeal for information on Porsche 911 sports car driving in the area
Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48, were on a motorbike which collided with a Ford Focus on the A61 just north of Barnsley on Sunday afternoon.
The family in the Ford – Shane Roller, 33, his 30-year-old partner Shannen Morgan and their daughters Rubie and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged nine and four – were also killed in the crash.
West Yorkshire Police said a man was arrested on Wednesday morning.
Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who may have seen this grey Porsche 911 being driven on the roads around the south of Wakefield or north of Barnsley to please contact us.
“I would also urge anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of this car, that may assist our investigation, to please contact us.”
Tributes
Mr and Mrs Barton had recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
In a statement issued through the force, their son described the couple as “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else”.
Staff at a primary school paid tribute to the children who died saying they were “a delight to teach”.
Athersley North Primary School, in Barnsley, issued a statement saying: “It is with the deepest sadness that we address the heart-breaking news about Rubie, Lillie and their parents.
“So many people in our communities will feel this devastating, tragic loss.
“Rubie was a kind, happy, and caring girl with a lovely personality.
“Lillie was a bright, bubbly and happy little girl who was a popular member of her class.
“Both girls were an asset to the school and a delight to teach.
“They were a much-loved part of the school community, and their loss is a devastating blow to everyone who knew them.
“The girls were a credit to their parents, who were always incredibly supportive and who will also be greatly missed."