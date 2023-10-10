A61 Sheffield Road crash: Man, 24, dies after being hit by a car on road in Yorkshire
A 24-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Barnsley on Monday evening.
He was struck at 8.40pm on the A61 Sheffield Road, near the junction with Commercial Street, by a black Toyota Aygo.
He died in hospital. The driver remained at the scene and has been spoken to by police.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re now asking for any witnesses to the collision or passing motorists who may hold any dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.
"You can report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 992 of 9 October. You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. Dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected].”