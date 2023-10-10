A 24-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Barnsley on Monday evening.

He was struck at 8.40pm on the A61 Sheffield Road, near the junction with Commercial Street, by a black Toyota Aygo.

He died in hospital. The driver remained at the scene and has been spoken to by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re now asking for any witnesses to the collision or passing motorists who may hold any dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.

Sheffield Road, Barnsley