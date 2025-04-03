A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced to 11-years imprisonment and handed an indefinite restraining order after he brutally stabbed and left a teenage girl with life threatening injuries in a targeted attack during a camping trip.

On Friday November 1 last year, a teenage girl appeared at the side of the A63, Hessle with multiple injuries asking for help from motorists.

Assisted by members of the public, the girl explained she had been stabbed and named the teenage boy who was 14-years-old at the time.

The motorist immediately reported the incident to police at 6.50am and when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the girl had sustained lacerations to her neck, abdomen, chest and back. The girl was subsequently taken to hospital to receive treatment to life threatening injuries where she remained for over three weeks.

Following the initial report from members of the public, officers were able to carry out an area search and located a group of teenagers who had been camping in a wooded area over night near to Ferriby High Road.

Whilst the teenagers were in custody being questioned, it was quickly established that the group had arranged to go camping however, the girl, had been involved in an argument with people in the group.

Feeling unwelcome, the teenager girl became uncomfortable and decided that she was going to leave when one of the boys offered to walk her through the wooded area.

Her attacker then pursued the pair insisting that he would walk with her, and the other teenager returned to the camp site.

As the pair started walking, the girl saw the 15-year-old pull a knife from the waist band of his trousers after pretending to go to the toilet and she attempted to flee to safety.

The boy then pushed her to floor before proceeding to repeatedly stab her.

The teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, was found guilty of attempted murder by a jury at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday, March 12, after a six day that started on Monday March 3.

At the start of the trial, he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in connection to the attack that took place in November 2023.

He returned to be sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Thursday April 3.

Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers leading the investigation said: “As a part of the area search, officers recovered a Katana sword from within one of the tents and six teenagers, four boys aged 14, 15, 16 and 17-years-old, and two girls, 14 and 15-years-old were swiftly arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.”

On Saturday November 2, the 15-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder and remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court.

After the boy was charged, detectives continued with lines of enquiry to further build a case surrounding the attack to understand what, if any part, any other members of the group had in the incident which led to the girl spending 25 days in hospital receiving lifesaving care.

As a part of the continued investigation five teenagers were further arrested on Wednesday January 22 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers said: “Following thorough and extensive lines of enquiry, including phone data analysis, detectives were able to establish that when the group had packed their bags for the evening on Thursday 31 October, the 15-year-old girl (now 16-years-old) had taken a Katana sword from a family members knife collection.

“Throughout the course of the evening, the knife was passed around the group and also used to aid in starting a fire and to cook food the group had taken with them for the evening before the teenager used it to attack the girl.”

On Thursday, the teenage boy was sentenced to 11-years imprisonment, with an additional one year to run concurrently, and handed an indefinite restraining order.

Three teenage boys aged 15, 16 and 17-years-old, and a 14-year-old girl were subsequently released without charge in connection with the attack on the teenage girl.

A 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, due to her age, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and appeared at Hull Youth Court on Tuesday, February 25. She was handed a nine-month youth referral order and ordered to pay a £111 fine.

Superintendent Simon Vickers leading the investigation said: “This was a camping trip which should have been an enjoyable experience for everyone involved, and the events that unfolded that night, leaving a young girl in a life-threatening condition, should have never happened.

“The boy went on that camping trip with one intention and that was to attempt to kill an innocent and helpless young girl and because of him, she is lucky to be alive following what I can only describe as horrific and unimaginable attack.

“Five-months on, she continues to recover not only from her physical injuries but with the mental scars from that night, and I would like to commend her determination and courage in supporting detectives throughout the course of the investigation and court proceedings.

“Whilst the boy is now being punished for his unforgiveable actions, there are no winners in this situation with both teenager’s lives now having changed forever.

“Carrying any form of knife, whether you intend to use it or not, is never okay and not something we as a police force will ever accept as we continue to do everything we can to tackle knife crime across our force area.