Police were called to the scene near Melton at 10pm on November 22 following reports of a crash between two cars.

Humberside Police said a white BMW 1 Series collided with a grey Peugeot 308, which then set alight.

Emergency services attended, however the woman, who was travelling in the Peugot, and the two men in the BMW, were pronounced dead.

The A63 near Melton

The woman has since been named as Alison Clark from Elloughton, who died at the scene.

The two men have not yet been named.

Humberside Police have now confirmed that the man who was travelling in the BMW has died in hospital from his injuries on November 27.

The force also confimed police have been involved in a 'short pursuit' before the crash.