Three killed and one critically injured in horror crash on the A63 near Melton in East Yorkshire

A woman and two men have been killed after a BMW hit another car on the A63 near Melton and burst into flames

By Alexandra Wood
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 1:07 pm
The accident happened on Monday night near Melton on the A63

Humberside Police said the crash, which happened at 10pm on Monday night, involved a white BMW 1 Series, which collided with a grey Peugeot 3008 before coming to a halt and setting alight.

Emergency services attended, however the woman, who was travelling in the Peugot, and the two men in the BMW, were pronounced dead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A third man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, where police said on Tuesday he remains in a critical condition.

Specially trained officers have been assigned to offer support to the families of the victims.

Police are appealing for witnesses and are asking for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

They can be contacted on 101. Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

MeltonEast YorkshireHumberside PoliceEmergency services