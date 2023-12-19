A64 Coastliner crash: Drivers injured after bus and white van crash on one of most popular Yorkshire routes

Two drivers have been hospitalised after a crash between a bus on the A64 Coastliner route and a white van.

The crash at around 6.45am this morning (Tuesday December 19) was on the A64 between Malton and York.

It involved the bus and white van.

The van driver and a passenger from the bus were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A64 Coastliner route is one of the most picturesque in the UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for all of the passengers who were on the bus but have not yet spoken to officers to come forward as some had left the scene before they arrived.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police added: “In addition to the passengers, we are also appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle(s) prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

“If you can help, please email [email protected].