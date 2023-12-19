A64 Coastliner crash: Drivers injured after bus and white van crash on one of most popular Yorkshire routes
The crash at around 6.45am this morning (Tuesday December 19) was on the A64 between Malton and York.
It involved the bus and white van.
The van driver and a passenger from the bus were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police are appealing for all of the passengers who were on the bus but have not yet spoken to officers to come forward as some had left the scene before they arrived.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police added: “In addition to the passengers, we are also appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle(s) prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
“If you can help, please email [email protected].
“Alternatively, please contact us on 101 and quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230239963.”