A driver has died after a crash between a Mazda and a horse box on the outskirts of York.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the fatal crash on the A64 near Hopgrove.

It happened at around 3.05pm on December 5 (Tuesday) at the junction with Towthorpe Moor Lane and Common Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision involved a blue Mazda 2 car that was travelling on Common Lane towards the A64 and a blue DAF horse box heading westbound on A64 from Malton towards York.

A64 crash: Driver dies after crash with horse box on outskirts of York as animals treated

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene and the front seat passenger was transported to Hull Royal Infirmary in a critical condition.

More details will be added once next of kin have been informed about the death, police said.

The driver of the DAF horse box, a woman aged in her fifties from the Leeds area, has minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two horses in the vehicle had to be treated by a vet for minor injuries, police confirmed.

The stretch of road reopened just before 9pm following the police collision investigation at the scene, the safe recovery of both vehicles and debris cleared from the highway.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or motorists with relevant dashcam footage are urged to come forward to assist the investigation by contacting police.

If you can help, email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 2, and ask Ben Prosser-Waite.