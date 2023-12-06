A64 crash: Driver dies after crash with horse box on outskirts of York as animals treated
Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the fatal crash on the A64 near Hopgrove.
It happened at around 3.05pm on December 5 (Tuesday) at the junction with Towthorpe Moor Lane and Common Lane.
The collision involved a blue Mazda 2 car that was travelling on Common Lane towards the A64 and a blue DAF horse box heading westbound on A64 from Malton towards York.
The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene and the front seat passenger was transported to Hull Royal Infirmary in a critical condition.
More details will be added once next of kin have been informed about the death, police said.
The driver of the DAF horse box, a woman aged in her fifties from the Leeds area, has minor injuries.
Two horses in the vehicle had to be treated by a vet for minor injuries, police confirmed.
The stretch of road reopened just before 9pm following the police collision investigation at the scene, the safe recovery of both vehicles and debris cleared from the highway.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or motorists with relevant dashcam footage are urged to come forward to assist the investigation by contacting police.
If you can help, email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 2, and ask Ben Prosser-Waite.
Quote reference number 12230230786 when providing details.