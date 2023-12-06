All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

A64 crash: Driver dies after crash with horse box on outskirts of York as animals treated

A driver has died after a crash between a Mazda and a horse box on the outskirts of York.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 6th Dec 2023, 07:26 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 07:26 GMT

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the fatal crash on the A64 near Hopgrove.

It happened at around 3.05pm on December 5 (Tuesday) at the junction with Towthorpe Moor Lane and Common Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The collision involved a blue Mazda 2 car that was travelling on Common Lane towards the A64 and a blue DAF horse box heading westbound on A64 from Malton towards York.

A64 crash: Driver dies after crash with horse box on outskirts of York as animals treatedA64 crash: Driver dies after crash with horse box on outskirts of York as animals treated
A64 crash: Driver dies after crash with horse box on outskirts of York as animals treated

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene and the front seat passenger was transported to Hull Royal Infirmary in a critical condition.

More details will be added once next of kin have been informed about the death, police said.

The driver of the DAF horse box, a woman aged in her fifties from the Leeds area, has minor injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two horses in the vehicle had to be treated by a vet for minor injuries, police confirmed.

The stretch of road reopened just before 9pm following the police collision investigation at the scene, the safe recovery of both vehicles and debris cleared from the highway.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or motorists with relevant dashcam footage are urged to come forward to assist the investigation by contacting police.

If you can help, email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 2, and ask Ben Prosser-Waite.

Quote reference number 12230230786 when providing details.