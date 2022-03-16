A64 crash: Drivers trapped and road closed for several hours after serious collision near York

Highways England said: "Road users inside the closed section of A64 please await instructions from our traffic officers/police. They'll make every effort to get you out of the closure as soon as as possible. Thank you for your patience until this happens and apologies in advance for any inconvenience."

"The westbound carriageway of the A64 in York is currently closed while the emergency services deal with a serious two-vehicle collision. It occurred at around 8am today near the off-slip to the A19 at Fulford Interchange. Please avoid the area until further notice and follow the diversions that have been put in place. The eastbound carriageway of the A64 remains open. Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 - quote reference NYP-16032022-0065."