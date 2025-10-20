A man who died after a crash on the A64 near York overnight has been named by police.

Scott Proudlock, 43, from the Malton area died after the crash shortly before 3am on Monday October 20.

North Yorkshire Police officers are now appealing for witnesses and information following the crash near York.

The crash ocurred on the eastbound carriageway of the A64 between the junctions with the A1036 (Tadcaster Road) and the A19 (Fulford Interchange).

It involved a Ford Transit Connect van in white which collided with a stationary Volvo HGV which was parked in a layby at the side of the carriageway.

Following the collision, the driver of the Transit van – Scott Proudlock - died at the scene of the collision.

The HGV driver was uninjured and is assisting officers with their enquiries, police said.

The A64 was initially closed in both directions but the westbound carriageway re-opened at 7.15am.

The eastbound carriageway remained closed to allow for collision investigation work and recovery to take place. It was then opened again at 11.15am.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the transit van prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

“If you can help, please email [email protected] . Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Chris Garbutt.