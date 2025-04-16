Police are appealing for information after a man in his 70s has died following a crash on the A65.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 1:09pm on Tuesday (Apr 15), police responded to reports of a crash just south of Ingleton, on the North Yorkshire border with Lancashire.

The incident occurred on the A65 between Whinney Mire Lane and Green Lane, Ingleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash involved a white Peugeot Partner panel van and a white BMW motorbike.

The incident occurred on the A65 between Whinney Mire Lane and Green Lane, Ingleton. | Google Maps

Emergency services attended, and despite the best efforts the motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed the man's family is being supported by specially trained officers, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have seen either vehicle prior to it, to come forward.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

“If you can help, please contact our Major Collision Investigation Team at appeals [email protected], make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101.