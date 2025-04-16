A65 fatal: Police launch appeal after motorcyclist in his 70s dies in Ingleton crash
At around 1:09pm on Tuesday (Apr 15), police responded to reports of a crash just south of Ingleton, on the North Yorkshire border with Lancashire.
The incident occurred on the A65 between Whinney Mire Lane and Green Lane, Ingleton.
The crash involved a white Peugeot Partner panel van and a white BMW motorbike.
Emergency services attended, and despite the best efforts the motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed the man's family is being supported by specially trained officers, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have seen either vehicle prior to it, to come forward.
“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.
“If you can help, please contact our Major Collision Investigation Team at appeals [email protected], make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101.
“Please quote reference number 12250066751 when providing details.”