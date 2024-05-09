A66: Truck window smashed after 'large rock' thrown at passing traffic from bridge over busy Yorkshire road
The rock was thrown from a pedestrian bridge overlooking the A66 near to West Lane and Barnaby Avenue in Middlesbrough.
It hit a passing skip truck and caused the windscreen to smash. The vehicle had to be recovered and repaired following the incident at around 2.20pm on Tuesday (May 7).
Investigating officer PC Richard Davison, from Cleveland Police, said: “Incidents like this can cause a collision and a serious injury, thankfully on this occasion the driver didn’t sustain any injuries however understandably he has been left shaken and disturbed by what happened.
“We are following numerous lines of enquiry to identify who is responsible and I am appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have information, CCTV or dash cam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 084010.