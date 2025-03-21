A684 Bainbridge: Driver, 30, dies after wagon crashes into bridge and lands in river
Shortly after 6am on Friday (Mar 21), police were alerted to reports a wagon had crashed into a bridge in Bainbridge.
After the wagon collided with the bridge police said it “came to rest in the river below”.
The road was closed in both directions and remains that way.
Police have confirmed the driver, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics and members of the public who came to his aid.
Police are now appealing for ant witnesses to come forward.
In a statement North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who was driving along the A684 and saw a blue Volvo tipper HGV travelling from Masham, then along the A684 towards Bainbridge or anyone who witnessed the collision, to get in touch. We’re also appealing to anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV that covers the route to contact us.
“Anyone with any information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and or email [email protected]
“Please quote reference 43 of 21 March when passing on information.”
“Out thanks go to the members of the public who assisted at the scene of the collision. Our thoughts are with the driver’s family.”
The bridge over the River Bain was damaged in the collision and remains closed at this time.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.