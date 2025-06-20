Police have issued an appeal to the public to help track down a man wanted in connection with the death of a teenager in Yorkshire.

Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi was walking along Staniforth Road in Darnall, Sheffield, when he was hit by a car. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died a short time later.

South Yorkshire Police are now trying to trace 22-year-old Zain Ahmed in connection with the death of the 16-year-old.

Ahmed, from Sheffield, is described as an Asian man, of thin build, with dark medium length hair and a short beard. He is known to have links to Sheffield, Worksop and Birmingham.

Officers believe he is aware he is wanted in connection with a murder investigation and is actively avoiding police.

A statement by South Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive work to locate Ahmed has been carried out, including enquiries with his family members and associates, visits to more than a dozen addresses, and numerous other tactics. We are now wanting to hear from one anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where may be staying.

“We believe Ahmed knows he is wanted and is actively evading our officers. If you see Ahmed please do not approach him but instead call 999.”