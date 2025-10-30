A murder investigation has been launched after an elderly man died following an assault in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said it was contacted by the ambulance service after a 79-year-old man was found with injuries on Aberford Road in Garforth shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday (Oct 29).

The victim was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody, as detectives from the homicide and major enquiry team continue to carry out enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1506 of October 29.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.