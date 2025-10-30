Garforth: Murder investigation launched after man, 79, dies following assault in Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police said it was contacted by the ambulance service after a 79-year-old man was found with injuries on Aberford Road in Garforth shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday (Oct 29).
The victim was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The force said an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody, as detectives from the homicide and major enquiry team continue to carry out enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1506 of October 29.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Get all the latest news straight to your phone with our new WhatsApp channel. Join here.