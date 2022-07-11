29-year-old Abi Fisher went missing from her home in Castleford, West Yorkshire at the weekend, with her disappearance described as being out of character.

Yesterday, a body was found near Brierley, Barnsley in the search for Mrs Fisher, who was the mother of a young baby and worked as a teacher.

A murder investigation was launched, following the discovery of the body, and a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A murder investigation has been launched after a body was found in the search for missing teacher Abi Fisher in South Yorkshire yesterday

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Her body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire, yesterday (Sunday, July 10). The body has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be that of 29-year-old Abi Fisher. Her family have been updated and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

"As part of their ongoing enquiries, officers are asking anyone with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle who has driven on the B6273 Southmoor Road between Hemsworth and Great Houghton between 8.15am and 9.15am on Saturday (9 July) to submit their footage to the police."

Following news of the discovery of a body, tributes have begun to pour in for Mrs Fisher, some of whom knew her through her role as a teacher.

Hayley Power said: “Absolutely devastating Abi was a wonderful person and an amazing teacher to the children in our school. Unbelievably kind and caring loved all her colleagues and the children in school, nothing will ever be the same again, I'm heartbroken for everyone involved.”

Paula Arabski added: “This is awful just awful thoughts with family and friends a muched loved teacher to many will be sadly missed.”

Jordan Kenworthy said: “Absolutely devastating to hear this. Abi was such a nice lass. Went to school with her and she wouldn't hurt a fly. So sad to hear this news. RIP Abi. My thoughts are with you and your family.”

Kirsty Burton said: “Feel sick to my stomach with this! She was such a fabulous teacher and so good with both of my boys especially our Billy who loved her!! My thought are with her family at such terrible time.”

Jade Spencer said: “Absolutely heartbreaking. RIP Mrs Fisher you will always be remembered by our children. Thoughts are with your loved ones.”

Karen Smith said: “Absolutely heartbreaking news, Abi was a lovely, kind person , I cannot imagine what those close to her are going through.”

Sally Anderson said: “So so sad . My little boys teacher ! My thoughts goes out to all mrs fishers family & her friends x absolutely heartbreaking.”

Nicola Perrin said: “This has knocked me sick. I've got to know abi these past few weeks getting to know her at baby swimming lessons we did together. Such a lovely woman. And that poor little baby girl now without her mum. Truly heartbreaking.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries and as part of that are appealing to the public to help us by providing any information that could help our investigation. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from Southmoor Road on Saturday morning and have set up a specific portal for footage to be submitted to.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101.