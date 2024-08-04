Police have released a statement regarding alleged acid attacks in Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours were circulating online that a number of acid attacks had been carried out in Middlesbrough, but Cleveland Police said it had not received any concrete information to suggest any attacks place.

The force said it was aware of “online commentary” alleging a number of attacks had happened in the town on Saturday (Aug 3), but said no formal complaints had been lodged with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement said: “Cleveland Police has not, to date, received any formal complaint from any victim or anyone on their behalf.

Cleveland Police said it has not, to date, received any formal complaint from any victim or anyone on their behalf

"We did receive limited information from a third party earlier this evening regarding a possible incident in central Middlesbrough.

“The caller was unfortunately unable to provide exact details of the location, nature of the incident, registration number of any vehicle, or description of any occupants, nevertheless officers did attend the area - with nothing being found and no victim coming forward.

“The force has not received notification from medical colleagues of any such incident either therefore our log has been closed, pending receipt of any new information.