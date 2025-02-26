Ackworth crash: Man, 83, dies after crash near to Nostell Priory in Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police said the crash happened between a grey Suzuki Alto and a blue Vauxhall Mokka at the junction of Doncaster Road and King Royd Lane in Ackworth.
The incident happened at about 3.30pm on Saturday (Feb 22) when the Alto hit the back of the Mokka, which was waiting to turn right at the junction.
The Suzuki Alto was travelling along Doncaster Road towards Nostell Priory when the incident happened.
The driver of the Alto, an 83-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but died on Tuesday morning (Feb 25).
West Yorkshire Police’s major collision enquiry team is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 13250103404.