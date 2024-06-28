A woman, 43, is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a van in Yorkshire.

It happened on Thursday, June 27 at 11.27am on a roundabout on Acorn Way in Barnsley.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 GBH and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The circumstances that have led to the woman's injuries are unclear, South Yorkshire Police have said.