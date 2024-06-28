Acorn Way crash: Woman in critical condition after being hit by van
A woman, 43, is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a van in Yorkshire.
It happened on Thursday, June 27 at 11.27am on a roundabout on Acorn Way in Barnsley.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 GBH and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The circumstances that have led to the woman's injuries are unclear, South Yorkshire Police have said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting incident number 326 of 27 June 2024.