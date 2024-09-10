Acre of historic woodland destroyed by fire as police launch urgent investigation

North Yorkshire Police officers are investigating after a campfire destroyed more than an acre of the North York Moors.

The fire was caused by the campfire which was not extinguished properly.

A police investigation has been launched.

On Wednesday September 4, fire crews attended the blaze between Egton Bridge and Glaisdale after it spread over the dry woodland ground.

The historic woodland had been burning for around three weeks before it was discovered.

Fire crews from Scarborough, Goathland and Whitby stations attended to extinguish the fire and were joined by local estate volunteers, working for several hours ferrying water in difficult to access areas on steep terrain.

PC Jack Donaldson, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force, said: “This incident has caused great concern to local residents and the landowner, who is distraught by the careless damage caused to the picturesque woodland that is maintained as a conservation habitat for rare and endangered wildlife.

“The landowner has said that nobody had permission to camp on his land or start any fires. People have ignored the ‘private land’ signs and locked gates to access the woodland. Several items of litter were left at the scene and unauthorised camps were dismantled.”

The land owner has reported an increasing amount of damage and unauthorised camping on their land in recent years, prompting police to remind visitors to enjoy national parks legally and responsibly.

PC Donaldson added: “We encourage people to enjoy the outdoors and to get out and explore the countryside, but to respect the landscape and wildlife which make these places their home.

“Camping in the North York Moors National Park is not allowed without prior landowner permission. Everyone should take all their litter, camping equipment and other items home and refrain from lighting fires or barbecues, otherwise you may end up being prosecuted for a criminal offence.”