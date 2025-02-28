A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson has been re-bailed for a seventh time.

Mr Johnson was playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers when he was hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate.

The 29-year-old American died in hospital and a post-mortem examination confirmed his cause of death as a neck injury.

A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in November 2023 and bailed by South Yorkshire Police.

The force said on Friday had been rebailed for the seventh time since then, until May 29.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “The investigation remains ongoing as officers work to understand the circumstances surrounding Adam’s tragic death.”

It added: “Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family and friends.”

Mr Johnson’s death shocked the ice hockey world after being witnessed by thousands of fans at the arena in Sheffield.

In January last year, Sheffield’s senior coroner, Tanyka Rawden, suspended her investigation while the police inquiry took its course.

It emerged later that Ms Rawden had issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) about the use of neck guards in the sport.

In the report, the coroner said she was “sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn”, with the bodies given 56 days to say what action had been taken – or why action had not been taken.

Neck guards have been mandatory in the Elite League (EIHL), in which the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers compete, since January 1 2024.