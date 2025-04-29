Adam Johnson: Man arrested over ice hockey player's death will not face charges
Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson died after a collision in a match between the team and Sheffield Steelers at Utilita Arena Sheffield in October 2023.
A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter the following month.
Following an investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has now confirmed the man will face no charges in conjunction with Mr Johnson’s death as there is “no realistic prospect of conviction.”
Michael Quinn, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor, said: “This was a shocking and deeply upsetting incident. The CPS and South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought against the other ice hockey player involved.
“Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence by the CPS, we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson.”
The 29-year-old American died in hospital and a post-mortem examination confirmed his cause of death as a neck injury.
Tributes paid to Mr Johnson at the time of his death described him as “not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him.”
His girlfriend Ryan Wolfe called him a “sweet, sweet angel”, and a crowdfunder for his family raised over £17,000.