Adam Johnson: Police release latest investigation update following death of ice hockey player

A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson in Sheffield has been re-bailed.

Adam, 29, was fatally injured during a game between the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers on October 28 last year.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital and a post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man arrested on November 14 last year on suspicion of manslaughter was later bailed.

Adam, 29, was fatally injured during a game between the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers on October 28 last year.

He has been further re-bailed until September 2, 2024.