Adam Johnson: Police release latest investigation update following death of ice hockey player
Adam, 29, was fatally injured during a game between the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers on October 28 last year.
He was later pronounced dead in hospital and a post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.
A man arrested on November 14 last year on suspicion of manslaughter was later bailed.
He has been further re-bailed until September 2, 2024.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Our investigation is ongoing and our thoughts remain with Adam’s family. If there are any developments in the investigation ahead of the new bail expiry date, these will be issued proactively on the South Yorkshire Police website.”