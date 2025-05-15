'A danger to women' - Rapist jailed for more than 15 years over multiple sex offences

A rapist has been described as a ‘danger to women’ after being jailed for more than 15 years.

Adil Zafar was jailed for a total of 18 years after he was found guilty of several sex offences - including rape - against a woman.

The offences took place in 2024 in Halifax and his victim reported it to police June of the same year.

An investigation was launched by West Yorkshire Police and the 44-year-old, of Halifax, was arrested and charged in July.

DC Sally Muskett of the Calderdale Adult Safeguarding Unit said: “We welcome the sentencing of Zafar who was described in his sentencing by Recorder Dallas as a danger to the public who had shown no remorse for his offending.

“He is indeed a danger to women, and the truly awful sexual and emotional offences he committed against his victim were reflected in the extended jail sentence he was given by the court."

She added: “I want to thank the victim in this case for having the courage to come forwards and report the dreadful abuse she suffered.

“Her determination to see this man brought to justice has resulted in a dangerous man being jailed and prevented from hurting other women.