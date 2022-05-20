Jemma Horsley, 50, spoke out following an inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court, which examined the death of her husband Adrian, and said the family now have "at least have some answers".

The coroner’s court heard the 48-year-old was found dead at Dewsbury Station on March 22 in 2019, shortly after leaving Priestly Unit at Dewsbury and District Hospital.

The father-of-one from Holmfirth was admitted to the unit, which is run by South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, after his mental health deteriorated.

The lightning protection engineer had been struggling with suicidal feelings, as he had been battling depression and was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer.

Mr Horsley had been admitted in January 2019 and in March, he was told he could not leave the unit without being accompanied by a member of staff, as he had expressed suicidal feelings.

Lawyers from Irwin Mitchell, which represented the family, said the inquest highlighted “a number of failures” in the care provided to Mr Horsley which “probably caused or contributed” to his death.

Staff were unaware that he was not permitted to leave the unit alone, as they were unable to access his records because there was no written handover sheet and issues with the electronic patient information system.

Jemma Horsley, who had been married to him for 24 years, said: “It’s been more than three years since we lost Adrian and he is still very much missed by all of his family. He has left a huge hole in our lives.

“Adrian was a wonderful husband and father but had started to struggle following his cancer diagnosis. When he went into hospital we really thought Adrian was in the best place possible to receive the support he needed.

“While the inquest was difficult having to relive everything, we’re grateful that it’s over and we at least have some answers.

“Sadly nothing will turn back the clock, so all we can hope for now is that something is learned from our tragedy so that others don’t have to suffer like us.”