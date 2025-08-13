Former hospital radio DJ jailed for 'cunning and calculated' child abuse
Adrian Phipps had denied indecently assaulting a boy under 16 between 1995 and 1996 but he was found guilty by a jury following a trial at York Crown Court.
North Yorkshire Police said the assaults took place at a shop in the Harrogate area while the now 66-year-old man was volunteering as a radio DJ for Harrogate District Hospital.
A witness impact statement read out during in court said Phipps also volunteered at the Royal Baths, which operated under the same hospital radio station, where he would visit the younger disabled visitors and take their requests music.
The abuse was reported to North Yorkshire Police in the summer of 2021 after the victim disclosed to close family members what had happened to him, and an investigation was launched.
Phipps was arrested, and indecent images were found on one of the mobile phones that was seized from his home address.
He had pleaded guilty to a further three counts of making indecent images of a child at the start of the trial, while the jury found him not guilty of six other indecent assault charges.
Phipps, of Station View, Harrogate, was jailed for four years and five months at York Crown Court on Tuesday (Aug 12).
A victim impact statement, read by the Prosecutor on behalf of the victim in court, described how the abuse had had a “monumental effect” on him and changed his life.
He said: “The shame, the guilt, the self-hatred and loathing, the feeling of worthlessness and shame haunts me even to this day.” He also described how the assaults consumed him, destroyed relationships, and damaged both his mental and physical health.
“I felt I couldn't speak out or stop him, he came across as charismatic and eccentric, but harmless. Even other kids would say he's weird but no one else ever spoke of him in a way I felt I could reach out and be listened too.”
Judge Hickey told Phipps he was a “cunning and calculating man”.
He said the jury had “quite rightly” found him guilty, adding that the level of planning involved was significant in his judgement. "You got your own way as you were determined to do" he said.
He also praised the victim for “great courage” in coming forward and confronting his abuser.
Speaking after the sentencing the officer who led on the case, Detective Constable Becky Townsend of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Although Phipps’ crimes were committed around 30 years ago, they were treated with the same seriousness as if they were committed yesterday. Phipps denied his offences from the outset and has shown no remorse for the harm he inflicted.
“I want to commend the strength and bravery of the victim. His courage in coming forward, and support throughout the investigation, played a crucial role in securing this conviction, and I hope today’s verdict offers him a degree of peace and closure.
“To anyone who has suffered sexual abuse, please know it’s never too late to come forward. Time does not erase the possibility of justice. We are fully committed to pursuing these cases. No matter when it happened, please contact us and our specially trained officers will be there to listen and support you.”