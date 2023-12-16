Air ambulance called after collision between car full of teenage boys and woman travelling with toddler in Yorkshire
A Mazda 2 carrying three teenage boys and a Volkswagen Touareg driven by a 33-year-old woman travelling with a three-year-old child collided in Moor Monkton, near York, at 9.18am.
The teenagers’ car, heading south, struck the SUV travelling in the opposite direction between the Green Lane and Atterwith Lane junctions.
North Yorkshire Police said: “An 18-year-old man, a rear seat passenger in the Mazda, had to be extracted from the vehicle by firefighters. He was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
"Two other males from this vehicle, the 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old front seat passenger, sustained injuries which are believed to be minor.
"The driver of the Volkswagen, a 33-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. The three-year-old child in the vehicle was uninjured.
"The stretch of road remained closed until 4.45pm while collision investigators worked at the scene and to allow both vehicles to be safely recovered.
“Officers also want to hear from anyone who may have noticed either the white Mazda 2 or the grey Volkswagen Touareg prior to the incident, or who has dashcam footage.
"If you can help, please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Martin Hayes. Please quote reference number 12230237251 when providing information.”