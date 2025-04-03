Thieves cut a hole in a metal wall to steal £500,000 worth of cosmetics in Yorkshire, police said.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information and footage after a business was burgled on the Airedale Business Centre in Skipton.

It happened at BM Live on the business park over two consecutive nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first burglary occurred at approximately 10pm on Saturday March 15 and the second at 7.55pm on Sunday March 16.

The first burglary occurred at approximately 10pm on Saturday 15 March, the second at 7.55pm on Sunday 16 March and they then left at 10:19pm. On both occasions it’s believed that a group of approximately six/eight suspects have been involved

On both occasions it’s believed that a group of approximately six/eight suspects have been involved.

A hole was cut in the sheet metal wall at the rear of the warehouse.

Over the course of two nights, an estimated £500,000 of cosmetics were loaded into vans and taken away. These include mascara, eyebrow pencils, lipsticks, skin kits, moisturisers some of which are from high end brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the live investigation, officers have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of burglary. He has since been released under investigation.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

“You can email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and leave a message for Rebecca Prince.

“If you prefer, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.