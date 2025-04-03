Airedale Business Centre: Thieves cut hole in wall to steal £500,000 of cosmetics
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information and footage after a business was burgled on the Airedale Business Centre in Skipton.
It happened at BM Live on the business park over two consecutive nights.
The first burglary occurred at approximately 10pm on Saturday March 15 and the second at 7.55pm on Sunday March 16.
On both occasions it’s believed that a group of approximately six/eight suspects have been involved.
A hole was cut in the sheet metal wall at the rear of the warehouse.
Over the course of two nights, an estimated £500,000 of cosmetics were loaded into vans and taken away. These include mascara, eyebrow pencils, lipsticks, skin kits, moisturisers some of which are from high end brands.
As part of the live investigation, officers have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of burglary. He has since been released under investigation.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.
“You can email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and leave a message for Rebecca Prince.
“If you prefer, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Please quote reference 12250047377 when passing on information.”