Police are searching for a man and woman who left a Whitby restaurant without paying for their meal.

The pair went to Al Taco on Baxtergate with what is believed to be their family and ordered four adult meals and two drinks, but left without making payment.

It happened on Wednesday, August 14 according to North Yorkshire Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are investigating and have released this image of a man and a woman we would like to speak to, as they may have information about the incident.

“If you recognise them, please email [email protected]

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1371 Ruth Atkins, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.