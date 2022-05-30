West Yorkshire Police were called to a property in Pinders Heath, in Wakefield, after the owner reported criminal damage to trees and a wall.

The police said: "The trees look to have been poisoned and the edging on the wall has been knocked off in the rear garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Please could we kindly ask for anyone who may have information who is responsible for this damage."

The garden was designed by Alan Titchmarsh for the Love Your Garden show

The garden was created for the ITV show, Love Your Garden, last year. The famous gardener was tasked with helping the Wakefield family and their little girl who is seriously ill.

The family was overjoyed with the garden in which they could spend time outside with their daughter.

The police said: "The family have recently discovered the damage to the trees and the wall. They are devastated that anyone could do such a thing, and spoil such a wonderful experience.

"Patrols will be conducted in the area of Pinders Heath, anyone found to hanging around the area will be stopped and spoken with, any offences will be dealt with appropriately."